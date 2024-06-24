Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.27 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 111.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

