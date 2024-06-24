Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report released on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE CBRE opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 265.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

