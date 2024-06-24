Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $97.18 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

