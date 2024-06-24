Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lifted by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$89.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$96.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00. Insiders sold 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.