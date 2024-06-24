Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $47.62 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

