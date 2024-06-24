American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

