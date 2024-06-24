Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 59,900.0 %
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
