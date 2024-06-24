Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NYSE:KW opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,377,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after acquiring an additional 66,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 421,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 536,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

