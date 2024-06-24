Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance
NYSE:KW opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.43.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
Further Reading
