StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.23 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

