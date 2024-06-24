Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.