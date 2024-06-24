Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.