MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
MNOV stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $68.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.70.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
