United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

