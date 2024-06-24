Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
