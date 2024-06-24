SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SPCB opened at $0.19 on Monday. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
