Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Medexus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %
TSE:MDP opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$41.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
