Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Medexus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

TSE:MDP opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$41.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

