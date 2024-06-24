AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $189.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average is $152.37. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.