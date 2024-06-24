MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect MillerKnoll to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MillerKnoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

