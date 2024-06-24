Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY24 guidance at $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.170-1.270 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEVI stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

