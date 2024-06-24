Worthington Steel (WS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WS stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.15.

WS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

