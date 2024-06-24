BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

