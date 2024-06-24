BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:BB opened at C$3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.07. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.06 and a 1-year high of C$7.82.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

