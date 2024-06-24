UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY24 guidance at $6.80-7.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.800-7.160 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $153.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

