Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 10.6 %
BU opened at C$0.21 on Monday. Burcon NutraScience has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.51.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
