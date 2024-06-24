Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) & Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Head to Head Survey

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) and Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suburban Propane Partners and Webuy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 8.02% 18.91% 4.77% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Webuy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.43 billion 0.83 $123.75 million $1.69 10.96 Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Webuy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Webuy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Webuy Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. It also engages in the wholesale distribution of propane to industrial end users. Its Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use in primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the Midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

