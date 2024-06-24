Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.74. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

