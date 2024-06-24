Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) versus FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Head-To-Head Review

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FEC Resources and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FEC Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.17 $105.43 million $1.80 10.80

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FEC Resources has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FEC Resources and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 6 1 3.14

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -10.32% -7.85% Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14%

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FEC Resources

(Get Free Report)

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.