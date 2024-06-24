Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $8.80

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYXS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $7,082,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $650,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYXS stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.33. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

