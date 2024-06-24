Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,959,314 shares of company stock valued at $105,885,782 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

