Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$162.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$162.43.

Several analysts have commented on L shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

L opened at C$154.24 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$143.82.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total transaction of C$1,476,488.46. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total transaction of C$1,476,488.46. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

