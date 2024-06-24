NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $44.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NNN

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.