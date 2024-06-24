Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $200.25

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.53.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.