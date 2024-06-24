Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $200.25

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

