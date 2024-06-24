Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.41 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 69,014 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $2,878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

