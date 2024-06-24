Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $65.71

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,991,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,234 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after acquiring an additional 107,622 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

