Analysts Set Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANRO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

In related news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,527.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 26.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

