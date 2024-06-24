Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives $12.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 302,529 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

