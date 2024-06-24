Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Price Target at $33.33

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,088,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200,426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.