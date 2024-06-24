Analysts Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $13.17

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

