Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) PT at $72.80

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE HCC opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. KGH Ltd boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,941 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

