5,580 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.