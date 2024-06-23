Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 62 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $208.99. 2,248,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

