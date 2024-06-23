Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,899,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.