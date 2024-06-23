GSG Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GSG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $883.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,825. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The stock has a market cap of $840.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $798.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

