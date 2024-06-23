Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,220,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

