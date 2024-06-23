Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $346,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

