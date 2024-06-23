JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %
JPM opened at $196.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
