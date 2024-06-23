Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $482.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

