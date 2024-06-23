Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.30 and its 200 day moving average is $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

