Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,064 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.