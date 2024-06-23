Executive Wealth Group LLC Buys 19,340 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 200.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 176.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 53,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 133,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Visa by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 125,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $275.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average of $273.01. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

